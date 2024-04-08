Can Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 22.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.54M, closed the last trade at $0.08 per share which meant it 8.53% during that session. The JAGX stock price is -1425.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.22 and 37.5% above the 52-week low of $0.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 40.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 40.57 million shares.

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Sporting 8.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JAGX stock price touched $0.08 or saw a rise of 11.11%. Year-to-date, Jaguar Health Inc shares have moved -44.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) have changed -6.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jaguar Health Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 77.65%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.61 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 86.10% over the past 5 years.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.53% with a share float percentage of 0.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jaguar Health Inc having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 92333.0 shares worth more than $47643.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 79565.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41055.0 and represent 0.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.42% shares in the company for having 79361.0 shares of worth $40950.0 while later fund manager owns 2825.0 shares of worth $1875.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.