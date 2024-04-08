Camber Energy Inc (CEI) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) has a beta value of -1.64 and has seen 3.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.87M, closed the recent trade at $0.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -7.76% during that session. The CEI stock price is -738.1% off its 52-week high price of $1.76 and 28.57% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.59 million shares.

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Sporting -7.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CEI stock price touched $0.21 or saw a rise of 10.83%. Year-to-date, Camber Energy Inc shares have moved -6.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) have changed -6.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.64.

CEI Dividends

Camber Energy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.84% with a share float percentage of 2.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Camber Energy Inc having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.5 million shares worth more than $0.8 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 2.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.13% shares in the company for having 0.23 million shares of worth $0.46 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.22 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.