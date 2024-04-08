C3is Inc (CISS) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) has seen 50.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.74M, closed the last trade at $0.05 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 7.76% during that session. The CISS stock price is -39900.0% off its 52-week high price of $20.00 and 60.0% above the 52-week low of $0.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 132.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 36.41 million shares.

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) trade information

Sporting 7.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CISS stock price touched $0.05 or saw a rise of 8.26%. Year-to-date, C3is Inc shares have moved -91.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) have changed -48.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

C3is Inc (CISS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -89.15% over the past 6 months.

CISS Dividends

C3is Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.07% with a share float percentage of 0.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with C3is Inc having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 30844.0 shares worth more than $1455.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kingswood Wealth Advisors, LLC , with the holding of over 21173.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $999.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.