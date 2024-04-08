Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) Shares Have Loss -15.17% Over The Past Month

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 2.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $237.07M, closed the last trade at $1.23 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The BLUE stock price is -349.59% off its 52-week high price of $5.53 and 28.46% above the 52-week low of $0.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.34 million shares.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BLUE stock price touched $1.23 or saw a rise of 5.38%. Year-to-date, Bluebird bio Inc shares have moved -10.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) have changed -15.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.91.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -58.72% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 900.60%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.8 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $62k and $2.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17,319.40% for the current quarter and 721.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.14% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 10.88% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 45.80%.

BLUE Dividends

Bluebird bio Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.61% with a share float percentage of 70.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bluebird bio Inc having a total of 253 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 16.36 million shares worth more than $53.82 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, State Street Corporation held 15.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.93 million and represent 8.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 12.98% shares in the company for having 13.88 million shares of worth $52.34 million while later fund manager owns 3.39 million shares of worth $11.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.17% of company’s outstanding stock.