Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 2.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.28M, closed the last trade at $0.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.28% during that session. The BSFC stock price is -3600.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.96 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Sporting -6.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BSFC stock price touched $0.08 or saw a rise of 17.36%. Year-to-date, Blue Star Foods Corp shares have moved -44.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) have changed -30.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -58.35% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.69 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2024.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between April 16 and April 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.99% with a share float percentage of 1.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blue Star Foods Corp having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 1848.0 shares worth more than $2106.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, UBS Group AG held 0.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 2555.0 shares of worth $5018.0 while later fund manager owns 526.0 shares of worth $1033.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.