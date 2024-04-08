Blade Air Mobility Inc Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $292.29M, closed the recent trade at $3.88 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 3.89% during that session. The BLDE stock price is -17.01% off its 52-week high price of $4.54 and 46.91% above the 52-week low of $2.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 843.67K shares.

Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE) trade information

Sporting 3.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BLDE stock price touched $3.88 or saw a rise of 0.51%. Year-to-date, Blade Air Mobility Inc shares have moved 9.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE) have changed 0.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.76.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Blade Air Mobility Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 62.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.17%, compared to 16.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.30% and 52.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $49.46 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $63.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $45.27 million and $60.99 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.30% for the current quarter and 4.10% for the next.

BLDE Dividends

Blade Air Mobility Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.42% with a share float percentage of 73.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blade Air Mobility Inc having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 6.79 million shares worth more than $17.6 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 9.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with the holding of over 4.53 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.83 million and represent 6.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.91% shares in the company for having 5.12 million shares of worth $13.27 million while later fund manager owns 1.78 million shares of worth $7.01 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.40% of company’s outstanding stock.