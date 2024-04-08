BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 9.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.66B, closed the last trade at $2.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.08% during that session. The BB stock price is -103.9% off its 52-week high price of $5.75 and 12.77% above the 52-week low of $2.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.93 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) trade information

Sporting -2.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BB stock price touched $2.82 or saw a rise of 9.32%. Year-to-date, BlackBerry Ltd shares have moved -20.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) have changed 5.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.43.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BlackBerry Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -200.00%, compared to 14.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -150.00% and 75.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $143.99 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $150.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Aug 2024.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between March 12 and March 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.75% with a share float percentage of 53.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BlackBerry Ltd having a total of 296 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd with over 46.72 million shares worth more than $258.39 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd held 8.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fifthdelta Ltd, with the holding of over 42.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $233.61 million and represent 7.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 16.75 million shares of worth $78.9 million while later fund manager owns 9.98 million shares of worth $55.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.