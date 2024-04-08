Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 1.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.51M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.88% during that session. The BIOL stock price is -27605.88% off its 52-week high price of $47.10 and 23.53% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.47 million shares.

Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

Sporting -6.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BIOL stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 20.37%. Year-to-date, Biolase Inc shares have moved -84.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) have changed 20.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Biolase Inc (BIOL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -90.75% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $10.47 million and $14.29 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.50% for the current quarter and -1.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 59.23% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 98.91% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

BIOL Dividends

Biolase Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.24% with a share float percentage of 8.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biolase Inc having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Walleye Capital LLC with over 14205.0 shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Walleye Capital LLC held 1.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Zhang Financial LLC, with the holding of over 12078.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22465.0 and represent 1.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 926.0 shares of worth $6546.0 while later fund manager owns 292.0 shares of worth $2379.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.