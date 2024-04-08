Beneficient (BENF) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) has a beta value of -1.16 and has seen 3.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.27M, closed the last trade at $0.05 per share which meant it -0.96% during that session. The BENF stock price is -32900.0% off its 52-week high price of $16.50 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.05 million shares.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) trade information

Sporting -0.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BENF stock price touched $0.05 or saw a rise of 27.01%. Year-to-date, Beneficient shares have moved -89.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) have changed -48.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Beneficient (BENF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -97.41% over the past 6 months.

BENF Dividends

Beneficient is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 70.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.37% with a share float percentage of 71.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beneficient having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hatteras Investment Partners, LP with over 49.43 million shares worth more than $148.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Hatteras Investment Partners, LP held 20.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.48 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.45 million and represent 1.03% of shares outstanding.