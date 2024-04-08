Bears Are Back On The Defensive As OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) swung 1.18%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $201.84M, closed the recent trade at $2.14 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.18% during that session. The OGI stock price is -36.45% off its 52-week high price of $2.92 and 54.67% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 million shares.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Sporting 1.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the OGI stock price touched $2.14 or saw a rise of 9.7%. Year-to-date, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares have moved 63.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have changed 7.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.74.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 80.25% over the past 6 months, compared to 17.30% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $118.81 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $118.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2024.

OGI Dividends

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 09 and April 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.20% with a share float percentage of 17.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OrganiGram Holdings Inc. having a total of 97 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 1.84 million shares worth more than $4.71 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 2.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 0.8 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.24 million and represent 0.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.51% shares in the company for having 2.02 million shares of worth $3.15 million while later fund manager owns 1.12 million shares of worth $1.47 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.