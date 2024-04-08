BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.87B, closed the last trade at $9.17 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 6.26% during that session. The BBAR stock price is 2.51% off its 52-week high price of $8.94 and 61.72% above the 52-week low of $3.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 990.73K shares.

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) trade information

Sporting 6.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BBAR stock price touched $9.17 or saw a rise of 0.22%. Year-to-date, BBVA Argentina ADR shares have moved 69.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) have changed 27.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.01.

BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BBVA Argentina ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 126.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.91%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.10%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.43% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -60.19% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 31.93%.

BBAR Dividends

BBVA Argentina ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.03% with a share float percentage of 2.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BBVA Argentina ADR having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management Llc with over 1.1 million shares worth more than $6.77 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Millennium Management Llc held 0.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 0.95 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.84 million and represent 0.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 0.35 million shares of worth $1.98 million while later fund manager owns 0.26 million shares of worth $1.08 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.