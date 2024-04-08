Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) has a beta value of 2.88 and has seen 6.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.61B, closed the last trade at $3.00 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The AUR stock price is -60.33% off its 52-week high price of $4.81 and 60.0% above the 52-week low of $1.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.75 million shares.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AUR stock price touched $3.00 or saw a rise of 4.46%. Year-to-date, Aurora Innovation Inc shares have moved -31.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) have changed 31.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 51.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.4.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 31.58% over the past 6 months.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.12% with a share float percentage of 90.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Innovation Inc having a total of 236 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. with over 53.99 million shares worth more than $158.75 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. held 4.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 45.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.9 million and represent 4.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.20% shares in the company for having 34.67 million shares of worth $101.92 million while later fund manager owns 13.15 million shares of worth $38.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.