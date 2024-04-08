Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) has a beta value of 2.22 and has seen 24.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $104.29M, closed the last trade at $6.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -6.09% during that session. The ACB stock price is -73.45% off its 52-week high price of $11.50 and 57.16% above the 52-week low of $2.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.77 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Sporting -6.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ACB stock price touched $6.63 or saw a rise of 25.34%. Year-to-date, Aurora Cannabis Inc shares have moved 39.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 51.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) have changed 122.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.04.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 19.89% over the past 6 months, compared to 17.30% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $51.58 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $63.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between June 12 and June 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.96% with a share float percentage of 6.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Cannabis Inc having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Verition Fund Management, LLC with over 12.34 million shares worth more than $6.6 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Verition Fund Management, LLC held 2.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 8.35 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.82 million and represent 1.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.40% shares in the company for having 11.39 million shares of worth $6.09 million while later fund manager owns 2.89 million shares of worth $1.69 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.