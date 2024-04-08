Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Gains 2.30%, Causing Bears To Win

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) has seen 4.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $128.32B, closed the last trade at $124.82 per share which meant it gained $2.81 on the day or 2.30% during that session. The ARM stock price is -31.39% off its 52-week high price of $164.00 and 62.75% above the 52-week low of $46.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.12 million shares.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

Sporting 2.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ARM stock price touched $124.82 or saw a rise of 3.04%. Year-to-date, Arm Holdings plc. ADR shares have moved 66.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) have changed -8.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 133.48% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.40% for the industry.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $875.62 million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $854.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

ARM Dividends

Arm Holdings plc. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 90.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.22% with a share float percentage of 85.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arm Holdings plc. ADR having a total of 374 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd with over 0.37 million shares worth more than $19.83 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd held 0.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rheos Capital Works Inc., with the holding of over 90000.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.82 million and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 46815.0 shares of worth $2.51 million while later fund manager owns 21272.0 shares of worth $1.14 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.