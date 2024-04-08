Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) has a beta value of 2.43 and has seen 2.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.34B, closed the last trade at $4.30 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The ACHR stock price is -74.19% off its 52-week high price of $7.49 and 58.84% above the 52-week low of $1.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.51 million shares.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ACHR stock price touched $4.30 or saw a rise of 8.7%. Year-to-date, Archer Aviation Inc shares have moved -29.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) have changed 1.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 49.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.39.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Archer Aviation Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.00%, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.40% and 53.40% for the next quarter.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $500k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $500k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -2.47% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -12.84%.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.76% with a share float percentage of 63.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Archer Aviation Inc having a total of 281 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 23.79 million shares worth more than $120.38 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 11.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.67 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.19 million and represent 6.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.83% shares in the company for having 12.15 million shares of worth $61.49 million while later fund manager owns 7.82 million shares of worth $39.57 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.75% of company’s outstanding stock.