Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (AEHL): What Are The Positives?

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:AEHL) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 6.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.77M, closed the recent trade at $1.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -6.80% during that session. The AEHL stock price is -1097.08% off its 52-week high price of $16.40 and -2.19% below the 52-week low of $1.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 35520.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 68.94K shares.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

Sporting -6.80% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AEHL stock price touched $1.37 or saw a rise of 27.13%. Year-to-date, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd shares have moved -47.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:AEHL) have changed -11.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 27470.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

AEHL Dividends

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 19536.0 shares worth more than $0.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 13851.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.69% of shares outstanding.