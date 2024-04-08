An In-Depth Look At The Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) Stock

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 4.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.93M, closed the last trade at $0.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -5.05% during that session. The VERB stock price is -2020.83% off its 52-week high price of $5.09 and 54.17% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.95 million shares.

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Sporting -5.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VERB stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 15.76%. Year-to-date, Verb Technology Company Inc shares have moved 38.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) have changed 51.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -64.75% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -75.60%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $100k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 41.88% over the past 5 years.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 20 and May 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.53% with a share float percentage of 1.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verb Technology Company Inc having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 2.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 30631.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33081.0 and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.51% shares in the company for having 23175.0 shares of worth $25029.0 while later fund manager owns 8540.0 shares of worth $12468.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.