An In-Depth Look At The RenovoRx Inc (RNXT) Stock

RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.58M, closed the recent trade at $1.22 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 5.63% during that session. The RNXT stock price is -169.67% off its 52-week high price of $3.29 and 56.56% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15260.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 42.24K shares.

RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) trade information

Sporting 5.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RNXT stock price touched $1.22 or saw a rise of 20.78%. Year-to-date, RenovoRx Inc shares have moved -46.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) have changed -30.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 15630.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

RNXT Dividends

RenovoRx Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.10% with a share float percentage of 3.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RenovoRx Inc having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nixon Peabody Trust Company with over 97165.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Nixon Peabody Trust Company held 0.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 56578.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72419.0 and represent 0.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 56578.0 shares of worth $72419.0 while later fund manager owns 50246.0 shares of worth $64314.0 as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 0.30% of company’s outstanding stock.