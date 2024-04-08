An In-Depth Look At The Herbalife Ltd (HLF) Stock

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 5.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $780.18M, closed the last trade at $7.86 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 2.75% during that session. The HLF stock price is -147.84% off its 52-week high price of $19.48 and 15.01% above the 52-week low of $6.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.22 million shares.

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) trade information

Sporting 2.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HLF stock price touched $7.86 or saw a rise of 23.98%. Year-to-date, Herbalife Ltd shares have moved -48.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) have changed -5.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.18.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Herbalife Ltd (HLF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Herbalife Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.55%, compared to -14.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.48% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -7.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.50%.

HLF Dividends

Herbalife Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between April 30 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.53% with a share float percentage of 108.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Herbalife Ltd having a total of 272 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Route One Investment Company, L.P. with over 10.85 million shares worth more than $143.6 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Route One Investment Company, L.P. held 10.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 10.52 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $139.26 million and represent 10.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.06% shares in the company for having 3.03 million shares of worth $40.12 million while later fund manager owns 2.43 million shares of worth $32.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.45% of company’s outstanding stock.