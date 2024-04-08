An In-Depth Look At Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL)

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL) has a beta value of 0.33 and has seen 6.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $205.16M, closed the recent trade at $6.99 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 5.27% during that session. The CADL stock price is -63.09% off its 52-week high price of $11.40 and 90.56% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.76 million shares.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL) trade information

Sporting 5.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CADL stock price touched $6.99 or saw a rise of 38.68%. Year-to-date, Candel Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 375.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 299.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL) have changed 356.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.83.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Candel Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 712.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.53%, compared to 13.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.75% over the past 5 years.

CADL Dividends

Candel Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CADL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.46% with a share float percentage of 25.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Candel Therapeutics Inc having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Northpond Ventures, Llc with over 1.94 million shares worth more than $2.44 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Northpond Ventures, Llc held 6.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., with the holding of over 1.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.42 million and represent 3.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.56% shares in the company for having 0.45 million shares of worth $0.55 million while later fund manager owns 0.4 million shares of worth $0.43 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.