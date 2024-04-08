An Analysis Of Altimmune Inc (ALT) Stock

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) has a beta value of 0.09 and has seen 0.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $616.12M, closed the recent trade at $8.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -4.40% during that session. The ALT stock price is -70.77% off its 52-week high price of $14.84 and 75.95% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.61 million shares.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Sporting -4.40% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ALT stock price touched $8.69 or saw a rise of 12.22%. Year-to-date, Altimmune Inc shares have moved -22.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) have changed -13.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.01.

Altimmune Inc (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Altimmune Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 234.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.29%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.00% and -18.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9,681.70%. If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.74% over the past 5 years.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.43% with a share float percentage of 51.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altimmune Inc having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.66 million shares worth more than $12.93 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 6.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.21 million and represent 6.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.79% shares in the company for having 2.0 million shares of worth $7.05 million while later fund manager owns 1.62 million shares of worth $5.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.07% of company’s outstanding stock.