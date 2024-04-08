Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.53M, closed the recent trade at $0.26 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.31% during that session. The USAS stock price is -130.77% off its 52-week high price of $0.60 and 23.08% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 million shares.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) trade information

Sporting 0.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the USAS stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 2.66%. Year-to-date, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares have moved 0.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) have changed 4.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.63.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.25%, compared to 18.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.00% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $22.09 million and $27.01 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 40.80% for the current quarter and 15.10% for the next.

USAS Dividends

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.24% with a share float percentage of 23.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Americas Gold and Silver Corporation having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 10.76 million shares worth more than $3.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lynwood Capital Management Inc., with the holding of over 8.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.93 million and represent 3.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.36% shares in the company for having 9.46 million shares of worth $3.37 million while later fund manager owns 5.09 million shares of worth $1.81 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.35% of company’s outstanding stock.