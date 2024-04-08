Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.11B, closed the recent trade at $2.44 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The ATUS stock price is -56.56% off its 52-week high price of $3.82 and 28.28% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.47 million shares.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ATUS stock price touched $2.44 or saw a rise of 10.29%. Year-to-date, Altice USA Inc shares have moved -24.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) have changed -6.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.67.

Altice USA Inc (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Altice USA Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.33%, compared to 17.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -83.30% and -64.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.30%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.24 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.25 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.29 billion and $2.32 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.30% for the current quarter and -2.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.28% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 92.73% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.20%.

ATUS Dividends

Altice USA Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.37% with a share float percentage of 112.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altice USA Inc having a total of 244 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Clarkston Capital Partners LLC with over 38.14 million shares worth more than $115.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC held 8.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 22.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.43 million and represent 4.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.20% shares in the company for having 10.0 million shares of worth $30.2 million while later fund manager owns 6.72 million shares of worth $20.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.