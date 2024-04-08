Allurion Technologies Inc (ALUR) Estimation And Forecast

Allurion Technologies Inc (NYSE:ALUR) has a beta value of -0.28 and has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $116.28M, closed the last trade at $2.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.65 on the day or -21.10% during that session. The ALUR stock price is -350.21% off its 52-week high price of $10.94 and 35.8% above the 52-week low of $1.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 986.57K shares.

Allurion Technologies Inc (NYSE:ALUR) trade information

Sporting -21.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ALUR stock price touched $2.43 or saw a rise of 38.48%. Year-to-date, Allurion Technologies Inc shares have moved -35.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allurion Technologies Inc (NYSE:ALUR) have changed -13.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.65.

Allurion Technologies Inc (ALUR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allurion Technologies Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.18%, compared to 17.30% for the industry.

ALUR Dividends

Allurion Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allurion Technologies Inc (NYSE:ALUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.45% with a share float percentage of 32.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allurion Technologies Inc having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company.