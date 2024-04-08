Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLR) has a beta value of 0.21 and has seen 5.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.40M, closed the last trade at $0.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -8.50% during that session. The ALLR stock price is -67030.43% off its 52-week high price of $154.40 and 4.35% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 181.74K shares.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

Sporting -8.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ALLR stock price touched $0.23 or saw a rise of 25.73%. Year-to-date, Allarity Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -58.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLR) have changed -46.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.93.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allarity Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 86.06%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 99.70% and 98.90% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 57.56% over the past 5 years.

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.94% with a share float percentage of 0.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allarity Therapeutics Inc having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 3617.0 shares worth more than $23872.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, UBS Group AG held 0.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with the holding of over 1429.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9431.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.