Akanda Corp (AKAN) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.46M, closed the last trade at $0.12 per share which meant it 1.83% during that session. The AKAN stock price is -2150.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.70 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.52 million shares.

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Sporting 1.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AKAN stock price touched $0.12 or saw a rise of 20.0%. Year-to-date, Akanda Corp shares have moved -72.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) have changed -32.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 81410.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Akanda Corp (AKAN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -76.44% over the past 6 months.

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.50% with a share float percentage of 0.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akanda Corp having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Securities, LLC with over 13997.0 shares worth more than $10357.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Two Sigma Securities, LLC held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 13801.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10212.0 and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.