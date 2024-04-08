Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Slumps 2.37%, A Gain For Bears

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) has a beta value of 3.59 and has seen 4.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.09B, closed the last trade at $32.87 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 2.37% during that session. The AFRM stock price is -59.66% off its 52-week high price of $52.48 and 73.23% above the 52-week low of $8.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.17 million shares.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Sporting 2.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AFRM stock price touched $32.87 or saw a rise of 11.95%. Year-to-date, Affirm Holdings Inc shares have moved -33.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) have changed -10.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.95.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Affirm Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 83.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.65%, compared to 2.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.20%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $549.69 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $574.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -58.94% over the past 5 years.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.21% with a share float percentage of 88.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Affirm Holdings Inc having a total of 522 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 26.68 million shares worth more than $409.01 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 11.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 22.02 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $337.53 million and represent 9.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 8.82% shares in the company for having 21.13 million shares of worth $323.92 million while later fund manager owns 7.46 million shares of worth $114.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.11% of company’s outstanding stock.