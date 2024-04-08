A Detailed Analysis Of Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET)

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) has a beta value of -2.44 and has seen 30.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.63M, closed the last trade at $0.18 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 23.93% during that session. The TPET stock price is -1566.67% off its 52-week high price of $3.00 and 55.56% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.66 million shares.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) trade information

Sporting 23.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TPET stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 21.74%. Year-to-date, Trio Petroleum Corp. shares have moved -42.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 111.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) have changed 60.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -67.33% over the past 6 months.

TPET Dividends

Trio Petroleum Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.29% with a share float percentage of 0.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trio Petroleum Corp. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Walleye Capital LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Walleye Capital LLC held 0.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 25000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41750.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.