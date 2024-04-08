A Detailed Analysis Of New Gold Inc (NGD)

New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 8.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.25B, closed the last trade at $1.82 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 5.20% during that session. The NGD stock price is -0.55% off its 52-week high price of $1.83 and 52.75% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.85 million shares.

New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) trade information

Sporting 5.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NGD stock price touched $1.82 or saw a rise of 0.55%. Year-to-date, New Gold Inc shares have moved 24.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) have changed 23.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

New Gold Inc (NGD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New Gold Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 86.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.29%, compared to 2.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -66.70% and -50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $189.61 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $199.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $201.6 million and $182.34 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.90% for the current quarter and 9.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.46% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 36.12% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

NGD Dividends

New Gold Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 24 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.85% with a share float percentage of 53.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Gold Inc having a total of 238 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 65.1 million shares worth more than $70.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 16.04 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.32 million and represent 2.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.32% shares in the company for having 36.42 million shares of worth $33.14 million while later fund manager owns 23.3 million shares of worth $21.2 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.40% of company’s outstanding stock.