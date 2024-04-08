22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 4.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.21M, closed the recent trade at $2.07 per share which meant it lost -$1.49 on the day or -41.79% during that session. The XXII stock price is -8639.61% off its 52-week high price of $180.91 and 29.95% above the 52-week low of $1.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII) trade information

Sporting -41.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the XXII stock price touched $2.07 or saw a rise of 51.97%. Year-to-date, 22nd Century Group Inc shares have moved -30.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII) have changed -7.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.45.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -80.81% over the past 6 months, compared to 1.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.86 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $21.96 million and $24.01 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -64.20% for the current quarter and -65.80% for the next.

XXII Dividends

22nd Century Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.64 million shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 3.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Halpern Financial, Inc., with the holding of over 0.47 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.46 million and represent 2.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.92% shares in the company for having 0.41 million shares of worth $0.16 million while later fund manager owns 0.21 million shares of worth $79928.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.