-2.22 Fall Turns Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $283.06M, closed the recent trade at $1.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.22% during that session. The HYLN stock price is -48.7% off its 52-week high price of $2.29 and 66.23% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Sporting -2.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HYLN stock price touched $1.54 or saw a rise of 15.38%. Year-to-date, Hyliion Holdings Corporation shares have moved 89.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) have changed -13.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.07.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hyliion Holdings Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 39.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.73%, compared to 14.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 93.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $690k and $266k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 668.10% for the current quarter and 2,832.30% for the next.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.96% with a share float percentage of 29.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hyliion Holdings Corporation having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.73 million shares worth more than $16.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 5.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 9.05 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.11 million and represent 4.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 3.72 million shares of worth $6.21 million while later fund manager owns 3.4 million shares of worth $4.15 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.88% of company’s outstanding stock.