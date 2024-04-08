-12.17% Fall Drives Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $223.49M, closed the recent trade at $1.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -12.17% during that session. The NRGV stock price is -133.55% off its 52-week high price of $3.55 and 11.18% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 811.19K shares.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Sporting -12.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NRGV stock price touched $1.52 or saw a rise of 21.24%. Year-to-date, Energy Vault Holdings Inc shares have moved -34.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) have changed -14.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.64.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Energy Vault Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.72%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.50% and 44.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40.87 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $69.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $11.42 million and $55.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 257.80% for the current quarter and 25.90% for the next.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.95% with a share float percentage of 49.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energy Vault Holdings Inc having a total of 142 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 18.54 million shares worth more than $28.82 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 12.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sailingstone Capital Partners LLC, with the holding of over 6.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.74 million and represent 4.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Energy Transition Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.21% shares in the company for having 4.73 million shares of worth $7.35 million while later fund manager owns 3.15 million shares of worth $4.9 million as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 2.14% of company’s outstanding stock.