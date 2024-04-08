10.87% Gain Drives Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) has a beta value of -1.17 and has seen 25.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.14M, closed the last trade at $0.10 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 10.87% during that session. The SBFM stock price is -1300.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.40 and 60.0% above the 52-week low of $0.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 44.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.09 million shares.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Sporting 10.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SBFM stock price touched $0.10 or saw a rise of 24.53%. Year-to-date, Sunshine Biopharma Inc shares have moved -62.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 68.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) have changed 54.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.77% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 84.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 73.50% over the past 5 years.

SBFM Dividends

Sunshine Biopharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.51% with a share float percentage of 7.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunshine Biopharma Inc having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 2.19 million shares worth more than $1.08 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 0.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 0.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.