1.60% Gain Drives ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 3.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.85B, closed the last trade at $5.71 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.60% during that session. The IBRX stock price is -21.37% off its 52-week high price of $6.93 and 78.11% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.07 million shares.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Sporting 1.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IBRX stock price touched $5.71 or saw a rise of 4.67%. Year-to-date, ImmunityBio Inc shares have moved 13.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) have changed 12.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 53.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.17.

ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ImmunityBio Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 310.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.31%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.70% and 46.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,456.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $520k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $360k and $41k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -94.40% for the current quarter and 1,168.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.17% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 40.87% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.70%.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 79.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.85% with a share float percentage of 43.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ImmunityBio Inc having a total of 214 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 10.33 million shares worth more than $28.73 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.41 million and represent 1.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.42% shares in the company for having 2.81 million shares of worth $7.82 million while later fund manager owns 2.58 million shares of worth $7.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.39% of company’s outstanding stock.