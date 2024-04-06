XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) Has Been Falling -5.37% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP)’s traded shares were 3.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.16% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the XP share is $27.71, that puts it down -12.32 from that peak though still a striking 56.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.72. The company’s market capitalization is $13.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.27 million shares over the past three months.

XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

XP Inc (XP) registered a -1.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.16% in intraday trading to $24.67, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.86%, and it has moved by -0.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 126.12%. The short interest in XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) is 21.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.28 day(s) to cover.

XP Inc (XP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that XP Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. XP Inc (XP) shares have gone up 11.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.15% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 31.20% this quarter and then jump 2.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $806.96 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $833.29 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.60%. While earnings are projected to return 15.62% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.70% per annum.

XP Dividends

XP Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

XP Inc insiders own 7.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.33%, with the float percentage being 75.28%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 444 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.41 million shares (or 7.90% of all shares), a total value of $807.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.62 million shares, is of General Atlantic, L.P.’s that is approximately 6.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $694.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of XP Inc (XP) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and New World Fund, Inc.. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 20.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $478.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.67 million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $261.19 million.