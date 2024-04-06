XFOR’s -1.44% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s traded shares were 1.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.80% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the XFOR share is $2.58, that puts it down -88.32 from that peak though still a striking 58.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $230.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.11 million shares over the past three months.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) registered a -6.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.80% in intraday trading to $1.37, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.44%, and it has moved by 42.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 65.06%. The short interest in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) is 14.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.06 day(s) to cover.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) shares have gone up 48.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.26% against 13.50.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $510k by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 73.95%. While earnings are projected to return 20.80% in 2024.

XFOR Dividends

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s Major holders

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 0.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.37%, with the float percentage being 61.89%. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 118 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 16.92 million shares (or 10.07% of all shares), a total value of $23.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.99 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 8.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $20.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.01 million, or about 1.79% of the stock, which is worth about $4.13 million.