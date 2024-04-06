Why AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. The 52-week high for the ACIU share is $5.14, that puts it down -86.91 from that peak though still a striking 35.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.78. The company’s market capitalization is $272.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 145.88K shares over the past three months.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.09%, and it has moved by -29.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.04%. The short interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) is 0.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.72 day(s) to cover.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AC Immune SA has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AC Immune SA (ACIU) shares have gone up 4.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.63% against 13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.20% this quarter and then jump 4.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.02 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.11 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.28%. While earnings are projected to return -8.35% in 2024.

ACIU Dividends

AC Immune SA is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and April 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s Major holders

AC Immune SA insiders own 41.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.22%, with the float percentage being 51.99%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.43 million shares (or 8.88% of all shares), a total value of $21.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.9 million shares, is of Avidity Partners Management, LP’s that is approximately 3.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $8.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AC Immune SA (ACIU) shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF owns about 56369.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 37118.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $80917.0.