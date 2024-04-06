What Will Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ) Be Like After It Jumps 1.33% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ)’s traded shares were 4.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $81.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.35% or $1.08. The 52-week high for the CNQ share is $80.10, that puts it up 1.33 from that peak though still a striking 35.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $52.66. The company’s market capitalization is $86.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.01 million shares over the past three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) trade information

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) registered a 1.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.35% in intraday trading to $81.18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.37%, and it has moved by 12.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.38%. The short interest in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) is 32.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 33.71 day(s) to cover.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) shares have gone up 34.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -5.24% against -6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 3.90% this quarter and then jump 53.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.06 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.85 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.51 billion and $5.37 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.00% and then jump by 8.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.79%. While earnings are projected to return 0.67% in 2024, the next five years will return -0.74% per annum.

CNQ Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is 2.86, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ)’s Major holders

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. insiders own 2.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.31%, with the float percentage being 81.11%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 831 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 148.91 million shares (or 13.69% of all shares), a total value of $8.38 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 92.18 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 8.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.19 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and American Balanced Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 45.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.58 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32.97 million, or about 3.03% of the stock, which is worth about $2.13 billion.