What To Expect As Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) Delivers An 29.32% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s traded shares were 3.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $56.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.45% or $0.81. The 52-week high for the CPRT share is $58.58, that puts it down -3.59 from that peak though still a striking 34.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.78. The company’s market capitalization is $54.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.76 million shares over the past three months.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) trade information

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) registered a 1.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.45% in intraday trading to $56.55, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.37%, and it has moved by 3.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.46%. The short interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is 13.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.1 day(s) to cover.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Copart, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Copart, Inc. (CPRT) shares have gone up 29.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.70% against 23.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.60% this quarter and then jump 8.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.1 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.07 billion by the end of Jul 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.02 billion and $997.59 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.10% and then jump by 7.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.28%. While earnings are projected to return 14.27% in 2024, the next five years will return 22.30% per annum.

CPRT Dividends

Copart, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s Major holders

Copart, Inc. insiders own 9.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.50%, with the float percentage being 91.96%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,453 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 97.24 million shares (or 10.16% of all shares), a total value of $4.43 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 79.0 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.6 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Copart, Inc. (CPRT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 26.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.22 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.85 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $1.05 billion.