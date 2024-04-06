What To Expect As Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) Delivers An 88.32% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s traded shares were 1.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.48% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the ADAP share is $2.05, that puts it down -49.64 from that peak though still a striking 69.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $311.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.89 million shares over the past three months.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) registered a 1.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.48% in intraday trading to $1.37, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.29%, and it has moved by -19.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.01%. The short interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) is 3.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.55 day(s) to cover.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) shares have gone up 88.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.16% against 13.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1,100.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.63 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.97 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $47.6 million and $5.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -88.20% and then jump by 347.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.30%. While earnings are projected to return -327.78% in 2024, the next five years will return 1.00% per annum.

ADAP Dividends

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.02%, with the float percentage being 70.16%. Matrix Capital Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 38.97 million shares (or 25.20% of all shares), a total value of $36.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.18 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 11.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $15.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) shares are Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund owns about 2.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.84 million, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $0.66 million.