What Should You Do With Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s traded shares were 4.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $83.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.62% or $4.47. The 52-week high for the CELH share is $99.62, that puts it down -18.68 from that peak though still a striking 66.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.08. The company’s market capitalization is $19.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.94 million shares over the past three months.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) registered a 5.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.62% in intraday trading to $83.94, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.23%, and it has moved by -4.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 180.08%. The short interest in Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) is 18.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.74 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Celsius Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) shares have gone up 60.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.56% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.20% this quarter and then jump 58.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $392.21 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $464.26 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $218.81 million and $325.88 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 79.20% and then jump by 42.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 43.10% in 2024.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Celsius Holdings Inc insiders own 54.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.30%, with the float percentage being 140.63%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 677 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.53 million shares (or 14.92% of all shares), a total value of $1.27 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.08 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $609.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 3.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $475.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.54 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $264.1 million.