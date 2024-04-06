Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) Surged -1.07% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ:WEN)’s traded shares were 3.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.54% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the WEN share is $23.90, that puts it down -29.61 from that peak though still a striking 4.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.64. The company’s market capitalization is $3.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.95 million shares over the past three months.

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ:WEN) trade information

Wendy’s Co (WEN) registered a 1.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.54% in intraday trading to $18.44, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.12%, and it has moved by -1.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.06%. The short interest in Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ:WEN) is 8.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.34 day(s) to cover.

Wendy’s Co (WEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wendy’s Co has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wendy’s Co (WEN) shares have gone down -4.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.06% against 9.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $540.81 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $583.21 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $522.49 million and $566.95 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.50% and then jump by 2.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.66%. While earnings are projected to return 3.08% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.81% per annum.

WEN Dividends

Wendy’s Co is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Wendy’s Co is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.42 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ:WEN)’s Major holders

Wendy’s Co insiders own 8.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.84%, with the float percentage being 95.15%. Trian Fund Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 500 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.73 million shares (or 9.91% of all shares), a total value of $450.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.51 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $446.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wendy’s Co (WEN) shares are MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund owns about 5.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $120.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.3 million, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $115.32 million.