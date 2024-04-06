We Just Learned Something New! After Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU)’s 5.66% Gain This Week

During the last session, Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s traded shares were 2.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.11% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the SU share is $38.69, that puts it up 0.79 from that peak though still a striking 29.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.59. The company’s market capitalization is $50.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.31 million shares over the past three months.

Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) registered a 1.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.11% in intraday trading to $39.00, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.66%, and it has moved by 11.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.44%. The short interest in Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SU) is 72.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.02 day(s) to cover.

Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Suncor Energy, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) shares have gone up 22.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.29% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -13.70% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.88 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.53 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.59%. While earnings are projected to return -0.75% in 2024, the next five years will return -5.89% per annum.

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Suncor Energy, Inc. is 1.57, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.03 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

Suncor Energy, Inc. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.34%, with the float percentage being 67.35%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 874 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 70.81 million shares (or 5.45% of all shares), a total value of $2.08 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55.77 million shares, is of Sanders Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 4.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.64 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 29.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $856.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.69 million, or about 1.36% of the stock, which is worth about $553.41 million.