VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS)’s Stock Is Down -59.49% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2024

During the last session, VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)’s traded shares were 3.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.59% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the VFS share is $93.00, that puts it down -2135.58 from that peak though still a striking -4.33% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.34. The company’s market capitalization is $9.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.85 million shares over the past three months.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) trade information

VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) registered a -4.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.59% in intraday trading to $4.16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.30%, and it has moved by -20.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.49%. The short interest in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) is 4.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.98 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VinFast Auto Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) shares have gone down -48.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.38% against 13.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 127.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $499.37 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $570.12 million by the end of Jun 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 14.90% in 2024.

VFS Dividends

VinFast Auto Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)’s Major holders

VinFast Auto Ltd. insiders own 97.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.23%, with the float percentage being 10.80%. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $2.38 million in shares.