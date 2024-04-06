Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) Has Been Falling -16.66% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU)’s traded shares were 2.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.46% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the VERU share is $1.52, that puts it down -63.44 from that peak though still a striking 61.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $135.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.90 million shares over the past three months.

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

Veru Inc (VERU) registered a 11.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.46% in intraday trading to $0.93, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.14%, and it has moved by 44.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.66%. The short interest in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) is 9.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.85 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Veru Inc (VERU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Veru Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Veru Inc (VERU) shares have gone up 25.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.96% against 17.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 83.30% this quarter and then drop -200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.87 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.79%. While earnings are projected to return 77.27% in 2024.

VERU Dividends

Veru Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU)’s Major holders

Veru Inc insiders own 14.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.80%, with the float percentage being 47.50%. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 13.72 million shares (or 9.37% of all shares), a total value of $12.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.58 million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 3.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Veru Inc (VERU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.84 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $0.78 million.