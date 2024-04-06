Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE)

During the last session, Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE)’s traded shares were 5.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $55.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.46% or $1.85. The 52-week high for the SE share is $88.39, that puts it down -59.9 from that peak though still a striking 37.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.35. The company’s market capitalization is $28.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.69 million shares over the past three months.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) trade information

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) registered a 3.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.46% in intraday trading to $55.28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.92%, and it has moved by -6.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.92%. The short interest in Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) is 21.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.47 day(s) to cover.

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sea Ltd ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sea Ltd ADR (SE) shares have gone up 32.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.65% against 20.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -81.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.5 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.66 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.04 billion and $3.2 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.10% and then jump by 14.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 339.25% in 2024.

SE Dividends

Sea Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 14 and May 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Sea Ltd ADR insiders own 11.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.49%, with the float percentage being 67.99%.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sea Ltd ADR (SE) shares are Capital Research Global Investors and Baillie Gifford and Company. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Capital Research Global Investors owns about 36.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.14 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.8 million, or about 4.17% of the stock, which is worth about $1.27 billion.