Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD)

During the last session, Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE:BKD)’s traded shares were 3.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.04% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the BKD share is $6.92, that puts it down -2.22 from that peak though still a striking 58.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.80. The company’s market capitalization is $1.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.83 million shares over the past three months.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) trade information

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) registered a 3.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.04% in intraday trading to $6.77, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.42%, and it has moved by 21.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 135.89%. The short interest in Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) is 18.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.11 day(s) to cover.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Brookdale Senior Living Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) shares have gone up 82.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.43% against 17.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.51%. While earnings are projected to return 14.29% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

BKD Dividends

Brookdale Senior Living Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE:BKD)’s Major holders

Brookdale Senior Living Inc insiders own 2.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.51%, with the float percentage being 108.79%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 237 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 27.22 million shares (or 14.46% of all shares), a total value of $114.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.64 million shares, is of Glenview Capital Management, Llc’s that is approximately 9.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $78.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) shares are Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd owns about 6.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.6 million, or about 2.98% of the stock, which is worth about $23.65 million.