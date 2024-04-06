The Time To Buy Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) Is Now

During the last session, Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB)’s traded shares were 2.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.46% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the NUVB share is $4.16, that puts it down -26.44 from that peak though still a striking 71.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $720.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.22 million shares over the past three months.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) trade information

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) registered a -5.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.46% in intraday trading to $3.29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.62%, and it has moved by 37.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 88.00%. The short interest in Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) is 2.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.45 day(s) to cover.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nuvation Bio Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) shares have gone up 165.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 13.50.

While earnings are projected to return -3.33% in 2024.

NUVB Dividends

Nuvation Bio Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB)’s Major holders

Nuvation Bio Inc insiders own 27.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.01%, with the float percentage being 84.94%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 151 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.67 million shares (or 14.92% of all shares), a total value of $58.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.07 million shares, is of Omega Fund Management, Llc’s that is approximately 6.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $27.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Contrafund Inc owns about 8.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.42 million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $8.89 million.