The Time To Buy Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: FRGE) Is Now

During the last session, Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE)’s traded shares were 1.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.59% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the FRGE share is $4.02, that puts it down -70.34 from that peak though still a striking 53.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $423.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 755.05K shares over the past three months.

Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE) trade information

Forge Global Holdings Inc (FRGE) registered a 18.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.59% in intraday trading to $2.36, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.28%, and it has moved by 31.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.82%. The short interest in Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE) is 3.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.51 day(s) to cover.

Forge Global Holdings Inc (FRGE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Forge Global Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Forge Global Holdings Inc (FRGE) shares have gone up 22.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.33% against 11.90.

While earnings are projected to return 22.29% in 2024.

FRGE Dividends

Forge Global Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE)’s Major holders

Forge Global Holdings Inc insiders own 28.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.41%, with the float percentage being 59.55%. Rob Exploration LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 114 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 24.23 million shares (or 13.90% of all shares), a total value of $49.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.61 million shares, is of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited’s that is approximately 4.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $20.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Forge Global Holdings Inc (FRGE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.41 million, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $5.9 million.