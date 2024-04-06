The Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ: CART) Stock Jumped 16.36% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)’s traded shares were 2.88 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.22% or $1.22. The 52-week high for the CART share is $42.95, that puts it down -9.79 from that peak though still a striking 43.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.13. The company’s market capitalization is $10.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.31 million shares over the past three months.

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) trade information

Maplebear Inc. (CART) registered a 3.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.22% in intraday trading to $39.12, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.91%, and it has moved by 16.36% in 30 days. The short interest in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) is 8.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.3 day(s) to cover.

Maplebear Inc. (CART) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Maplebear Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Maplebear Inc. (CART) shares have gone up 43.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 104.26% against 16.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $792.38 million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $800.59 million by the end of Jun 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 104.05% in 2024.

CART Dividends

Maplebear Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)’s Major holders

Maplebear Inc. insiders own 10.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.95%, with the float percentage being 70.20%. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF is the largest shareholder of the company, while 197 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 61966.0 shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $1.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23506.0 shares, is of First Trust U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.7 million.